UNWTO: Europe tourism rebounds after a 'mixed results' in 2016

UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) reported (13-Jul-2017) international arrivals in Europe grew 6% for the year to Apr-2017, rebounding after "mixed results" in 2016, as confidence returned to some destinations that were impacted by security incidents, while others continued to grow strongly. Results improved particularly in southern Mediterranean Europe (+9%) and Western Europe (+4%). Northern Europe (+9%) continued to record strong growth, while Central and Eastern Europe recorded 4% more international arrivals, in line with 2016 results. [more - original PR]