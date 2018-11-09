Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Nov-2018 10:50 AM

UNWTO, ETC say GCC has potential to contribute significantly to European tourism

World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the European Travel Commission (ETC) released (08-Nov-2018) a report that found outbound tourism from the Gulf Cooperation Council has "grown strongly" in recent years, and surpassed USD60 billion in international tourism expenditure in 2017. UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili commented: "GCC countries constitute a fast-growing market with the potential to make a significant contribution to European tourism, diversifying demand and promoting new tourism segments".  It further notes GCC travellers are mostly young and family-oriented, with large disposable incomes, and looking for high-quality accommodation, food and retail services. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More