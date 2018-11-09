UNWTO, ETC say GCC has potential to contribute significantly to European tourism

World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the European Travel Commission (ETC) released (08-Nov-2018) a report that found outbound tourism from the Gulf Cooperation Council has "grown strongly" in recent years, and surpassed USD60 billion in international tourism expenditure in 2017. UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili commented: "GCC countries constitute a fast-growing market with the potential to make a significant contribution to European tourism, diversifying demand and promoting new tourism segments". It further notes GCC travellers are mostly young and family-oriented, with large disposable incomes, and looking for high-quality accommodation, food and retail services. [more - original PR]