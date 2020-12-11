UNWTO crisis committee holds meeting on harmonisation of cross-border travel procedures

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (10-Dec-2020) its Global Tourism Crisis Committee (GTCC) held its last meeting for 2020, to continue advancing coordination and cooperation among all parts of the sector. The virtual meeting was hosted by Portugal ahead of its Presidency of the Council of the EU, beginning in Jan-2020. This seventh meeting was focused on ensuring efforts to restart tourism are coordinated and harmonised in terms of cross border travel both pre and post-vaccine. UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili called for more explicit affirmation from governments and international organisations that safe travel is possible and so tourism can restart responsibly. As vaccinations for the COVID-19 virus begin to be administered, the GTCC also engaged in a special session on post-vaccine cross-border travel. Committee members stressed that, while recent breakthroughs serve to boost confidence, the tourism sector cannot wait for vaccinations to become a widespread reality. [more - original PR]