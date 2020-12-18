UNWTO: Asia Pacific international tourist arrivals still down nearly 100% in Sep/Oct-2020

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (17-Dec-2020) the Asia and the Pacific region suffered an 82% year-on-year decrease in international tourist arrivals in the first ten months of 2020.The region was the most affected globally in terms of lost international tourist arrivals, due to it being the first to experience the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Asia and the Pacific continued to record declines of nearly 100% in Sep-2020 and Oct-2020, reflecting the ongoing closure of borders in China and other major destinations in the region. [more - original PR]