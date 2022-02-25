UNWTO and WHO call for lifting of blanket travel bans and formation of architecture for recovery

UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) formally called (24-Feb-2022) for the lifting of travel bans, as they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to economic and social stress. The agencies agreed to collaborate on a global trust architecture for the recovery of the travel sector. UNWTO and WHO stated blanket restrictions should be replaced with risk based, evidence informed, context specific policies and also stressed the need for clear and consistent rules relating to health and travel. The bodies stated there is a need for building a global trust architecture for societies and economies in the context of the pandemic and there is a "real opportunity for tourism to contribute to that process, with UNWTO playing a critical role", according to WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Michael Ryan. [more - original PR]