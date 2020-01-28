UNWTO and UNEP launch Global Tourism Plastics Initiative

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced (22-Jan-2020) the launch of the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. This initiative unites the tourism sector behind a common vision to tackle the root causes of plastic pollution, enabling businesses and governments to take joint action. The initiative aims to reduce the amount of plastic pollution caused by the tourism sector. To achieve this vision, tourism companies and destinations will be required to make a set of concrete and actionable commitments by 2025, including to:

Eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and items by 2025;

Take action to move from single-use to reuse models or reusable alternatives by 2025;

Engage the value chain to move towards 100% of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable;

Take action to increase the amount of recycled content across all plastic packaging and items used;

Commit to collaborate and invest to increase the recycling and composting rates for plastics;

Report publicly and annually on progress made towards these targets.