UNWTO and IATA sign MoU on restoring confidence in international travel and sustainability

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and IATA signed (06-Oct-2020) a MoU with a focus on enhancing consumer confidence in travel and placing sustainability at the centre of recovery and future growth, as the two parties work together to restart global tourism. UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: "Air travel is an essential component of global tourism. This partnership between UNWTO and IATA will see us work closely together to increase confidence in flying and tourism in general. UNWTO will use our expertise in innovation and our status as a connector of public and private sector leaders to help get aviation moving again."