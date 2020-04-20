UNWTO: 96% of all worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions since Jan-2020

World Tourism Organisation (WTO) reported (17-Apr-2020) 96% of all worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 90 destinations have completely or partially closed their borders to tourists, while a further 44 are closed to certain tourists depending on country of origin. In Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, 100% of destinations have adopted COVID-19 related restrictions since Jan-2020. In the Americas, 92% of destinations have taken similar steps, while in Europe, the proportion is 93% as of 06-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]