UNWTO: 70% of destinations have lifted travel restrictions

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), via the eighth edition of its Travel Restrictions Report, stated (02-Dec-2020) 152 of 217 global destinations (70%) have eased restrictions on travel introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 115 destinations on 01-Sep-2020. 59 destinations (27%) continue to keep their borders completely closed to international tourists, down from 93 two months ago. Europe continues to lead the way in lifting or easing travel restrictions followed by the Americas, Africa and then the Middle East. Meanwhile, Asia and the Pacific continues to be the region with the fewest travel restrictions eased and more complete border closures in place for international tourism. [more - original PR]