UNWTO: 40% of destinations worldwide ease travel restrictions for international tourism

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (30-Jul-2020) 40% of all destinations worldwide have eased restrictions on international tourism in response to COVID-19, an increase from 22% of destinations as of 15-Jun-2020. Of the 87 destinations that have eased restrictions, four have completely lifted all restrictions and 83 have eased them but maintain some measures. Of the countries easing restrictions, 20 are small island developing states which mostly depend on tourism as a pillar of employment, economic growth and development. 115 destinations, or 53% of destinations worldwide, continue to maintain completely closed borders for tourism. Of these, 88 have maintained completely closed borders to international tourism for more than 12 weeks. UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili observed: "As destinations continue to ease restrictions on travel, international cooperation is of paramount importance". [more - original PR]