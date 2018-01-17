UNWTO: International visitor arrivals up 7% to 1.3bn in 2017

UNWTO reported (15-Jan-2018) international visitor arrivals increased 7% year-on-year to 1.3 billion in 2017, well above the sustained and consistent trend of 4% or higher growth since 2010 and marking the strongest results in seven years. By region, Europe increased 8% (671 million arrivals), Asia Pacific increased 6% (324 million), the Americas increased 6% (207 million), the Middle East increased 5% (58 million) and Africa is estimated at an increase of 8% in 2017. The strong momentum is expected to continue in 2018 at a rate of 4% to 5%, with Europe and the Americas both expected to grow by 3.5% to 4.5%, Asia Pacific by 5% to 6%, Africa by 5% to 7% and the Middle East by 4% to 6%. [more - original PR]