UNWTO: 100% of global destinations have introduced restrictions due to coronavirus impacts

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (28-Apr-2020) 100% of its 217 recognised global destinations have introduced restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus. Other highlights include:

83% have had coronavirus related restrictions in place already for four or more weeks;

45% have totally or partially closed their borders for tourists;

30% have suspended totally or partially international flights;

18% are banning the entry for passengers from specific countries of origin or passengers who have transited through specific destinations;

7% are applying different measures, such as quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days and visa measures;

As of 20-Apr-2020 no destination has lifted restrictions.

UNTWO stated: "This represents the most severe restriction on international travel in history and no country has so far lifted restrictions introduced in response to the crisis". [more - original PR]