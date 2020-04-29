29-Apr-2020 8:41 AM
UNWTO: 100% of global destinations have introduced restrictions due to coronavirus impacts
United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (28-Apr-2020) 100% of its 217 recognised global destinations have introduced restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus. Other highlights include:
- 83% have had coronavirus related restrictions in place already for four or more weeks;
- 45% have totally or partially closed their borders for tourists;
- 30% have suspended totally or partially international flights;
- 18% are banning the entry for passengers from specific countries of origin or passengers who have transited through specific destinations;
- 7% are applying different measures, such as quarantine or self-isolation for 14 days and visa measures;
- As of 20-Apr-2020 no destination has lifted restrictions.
UNTWO stated: "This represents the most severe restriction on international travel in history and no country has so far lifted restrictions introduced in response to the crisis". [more - original PR]