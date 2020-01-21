UNTWO: Global international tourist arrivals up 4% in 2019

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) recorded (20-Jan-2020) 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals globally in 2019, up 4% year-on-year, marking the 10th consecutive year of growth. UNWTO stated all regions saw a rise in international arrivals in 2019, however uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the collapse of Thomas Cook Group, geopolitical and social tensions and the global economic slowdown all contributed to slower growth in 2019 compared to 2017 and 2018. UNWTO projected tourism growth of between 3% and 4% for 2020. [more - original PR]