University of Sydney chair in transport: Cargo was 'the saviour of many airlines' in pandemic

University of Sydney Business School chair in transport and supply chain management and Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies deputy director Rico Merkert, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (15-Sep-2023) "air cargo had been the neglected or forgotten child of many combination carriers for many years" but "COVID-19 changed all that". Professor Merkert said cargo became "really important", was "the saviour of many airlines" and was "very profitable".