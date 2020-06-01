1-Jun-2020 3:20 PM
United will 'bounce back strongly and quickly' from COVID-19
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stated (30-May-2020) "While we are still in the midst of this crisis, we will not hesitate to make difficult decisions we believe will ensure the long term success of our company". Mr Munoz added: "When demand returns, we believe we'll be positioned to bounce back strongly and quickly because of our early and aggressive efforts to fight the worst financial crisis in aviation history". [more - original PR]