3-Jun-2021 4:14 PM

United: Vaccinated US travellers can visit Ireland without quarantine from Jul-2021

United Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (02-Jun-2021) fully vaccinated US travellers can visit Ireland without a quarantine or pre-departure test from 19-Jul-2021. The carrier operates between Newark and Dublin and plans to add a service from Chicago in Jul-2021.

