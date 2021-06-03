United: Vaccinated US travellers can visit Ireland without quarantine from Jul-2021
United Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (02-Jun-2021) fully vaccinated US travellers can visit Ireland without a quarantine or pre-departure test from 19-Jul-2021. The carrier operates between Newark and Dublin and plans to add a service from Chicago in Jul-2021.
