United: 'Travel demand is essentially zero' and 'shows no sign of improving in the near term'

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby reported (15-Apr-2020) the carrier is planning to reduce capacity to "about 10% of what had been planned for May at the beginning of this year", with "similar reductions" anticipated for Jun-2020. United's network has been reduced by 90%, and schedule reductions in May/Jun-2020 will create "direct consequences for our frontline employees in terms of total hours worked". "Travel demand is essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near term", they cautioned, commenting that "even when travel demand starts to inch back, it likely will not bounce back quickly". Less than 200,000 passengers travelled with the carrier during the first two weeks of Apr-2020, representing a 97% year-on-year drop in demand, with even less passengers expected to travel "during the entire month of May than we did on a single day in May 2019". "We expect demand to remain suppressed for the remainder of 2020 and likely into next year", they warned. [more - original PR]