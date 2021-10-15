15-Oct-2021 9:17 AM
United to launch new international services from Chicago, Denver, Newark and Washington
United Airlines plans to launch the following services, as per a 14-Oct-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- Chicago-O'Hare-Milan Malpensa: Daily from 06-May-2022 with Boeing 787-8;
- Denver-Munich: Daily from 23-Apr-2022 with 787-9;
- Newark-Bergen: Three times weekly from 20-May-2022 with 757-200;
- Newark-Palma de Mallorca: Three times weekly from 02-Jun-2022 with 767-300ER;
- Newark-Ponta Delgada: Three times weekly from 13-May-2022 737 MAX 8. Will increase to daily between 03-Jun-2022 and 04-Sep-2022;
- Newark-Rome Fiumicino: From daily to 14 times weekly from 26-May-2022 with 777-200ER;
- Newark-Tenerife South: Three times weekly from 09-Jun-2022 with 757-200;
- Washington Dulles-Amman: Three times weekly from 05-May-2022 with 787-8;
- Washington Dulles-Berlin: Daily from 06-May-2022 with 767-400ER. [more - original PR]