Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Oct-2021 9:17 AM

United to launch new international services from Chicago, Denver, Newark and Washington

United Airlines plans to launch the following services, as per a 14-Oct-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More