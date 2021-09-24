Become a CAPA Member
24-Sep-2021 10:24 AM

United to display travel credits as payment option for flight rebooking

United Airlines announced (23-Sep-2021) plans to assist customers in finding travel credits for rebooking flights by automatically displaying them as a payment option during the checkout process. The functionality will  be available for MileagePlus members first and the airline is working to roll it out to all customers in the near future. Additionally, the carrier will enable customers use their travel credits for extra legroom seats and to pre-pay for checked baggage. [more - original PR]

