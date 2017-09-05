United Technologies, Rockwell Collins reach 'definitive agreement' worth USD30bn

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) and Rockwell Collins announced (04-Sep-2017) a "definitive agreement", under which United Technologies will acquire Rockwell Collins for USD140 per share, in cash and UTC stock. The purchase price implies a total equity value of USD23 billion and a total transaction value of USD30 billion, including Rockwell Collins' net debt. UTC is expected to have global sales of approximately USD67 billion to USD68 billion following the transaction, with cost synergies in excess of USD500 million. Each Rockwell Collins share owner will receive USD93.33 per share in cash and USD46.67 in shares of UTC common stock, subject to a 7.5% collar centered on UTC's 22-Aug-2017 closing share price of USD115.69. UTC expects to fund the cash portion of the transaction consideration through debt issuances and cash on hand, and the company is committed to taking actions to maintain strong investment grade credit ratings. The transaction is projected to close by 3Q2018, subject to approval by Rockwell Collins' share owners, as well as other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. UTC chairman and CEO Greg Hayes said: "This acquisition adds tremendous capabilities to our aerospace businesses and strengthens our complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace systems". [more - original PR]