12-Jul-2017 9:35 AM
United Airlines pax up 5% to 13.6m in Jun-2017, 85.7% load factor
United Airlines reported (11-Jul-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 13.6 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.4%;
- Domestic: +6.0%;
- International: +0.2%;
- Latin America: +4.0%;
- Atlantic: -0.5%;
- Pacific: -1.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.7%, -1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 87.4%, -1.4ppts;
- International: 83.6%, -1.4ppts;
- Pacific: 85.5%, -3.4ppts;
- Latin America: 84.3%, -2.1ppts;
- Atlantic: 81.9%, +0.4ppt. [more - original PR]