12-Jul-2017 9:35 AM

United Airlines pax up 5% to 13.6m in Jun-2017, 85.7% load factor

United Airlines reported (11-Jul-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 13.6 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.4%;
    • Domestic: +6.0%;
    • International: +0.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.7%, -1.4ppts;
    • Domestic: 87.4%, -1.4ppts;
    • International: 83.6%, -1.4ppts;
      • Pacific: 85.5%, -3.4ppts;
      • Latin America: 84.3%, -2.1ppts;
      • Atlantic: 81.9%, +0.4ppt. [more - original PR]