United Airlines pax up 4% to 12.4m in Dec-2017, 148.1m pax in 2017

United Airlines reported (09-Jan-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 12.4 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.7%;
      • Domestic: +5.7%;
      • International: -1.1%;
      • Atlantic: +5.4%;
      • Pacific: -4.8%;
      • Latin America: -3.5%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.3%, -0.8 ppt;
      • Domestic: 84.0%, -0.9 ppt;
      • International: 80.1%, -0.8 ppt;
      • Atlantic: 79.1%, +0.6 ppt;
      • Pacific: 78.7%, -2.6 ppts;
      • Latin America: 83.4%, +0.3 ppt;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 148.1 million, +3.4%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.8%;
      • Domestic: +4.7%;
      • International: +0.4%;
      • Atlantic: +0.9%;
      • Pacific: -0.9%;
      • Latin America: +1.6%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.4%, -0.5 ppt;
      • Domestic: 85.2%, -0.2 ppt;
      • International: 78.9%, -1.1 ppts;
      • Atlantic: 76.6%, +0.4 ppt;
      • Pacific: 79.1%, -3.0 ppts;
      • Latin America: 82.9%, -0.7 ppt. [more - original PR]

