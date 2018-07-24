Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Jul-2018 1:37 PM

United handles 15.2m pax in Jun-2018

United Airlines transported (23-Jul-2018) 15.2 million passengers in Jun-2018, a "record-high customer total for any month in our company history". The carrier also set a new single day record after handling almost 550,000 passengers on 29-Jun-2018. The airline added: "We have remained up to the challenge of high volumes as strong operational reliability has continued in July – our on-time departure rate is on pace to be the highest of any summer month in our history". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More