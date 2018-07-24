United handles 15.2m pax in Jun-2018

United Airlines transported (23-Jul-2018) 15.2 million passengers in Jun-2018, a "record-high customer total for any month in our company history". The carrier also set a new single day record after handling almost 550,000 passengers on 29-Jun-2018. The airline added: "We have remained up to the challenge of high volumes as strong operational reliability has continued in July – our on-time departure rate is on pace to be the highest of any summer month in our history". [more - original PR]