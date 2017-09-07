United Airlines: 3Q2017 was a challenging quarter

United Airlines stated (06-Sep-2017) 3Q2017 was challenging, referring to an "unprecedented" storm at its second largest hub, geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula, pricing issues and higher fuel costs. The carrier updated its quarter guidance, stating it expects a pre-tax margin of 8% to 10% compared to previous guidance of 12.5% to 14.5%, capacity growth of 3% to 3.5% rather than 4%, while PRASM is expected to decline 3% to 5%. CASM is projected to increase 2.5% to 3.5% in 3Q2017. United anticipates consuming 1070 to 1080 million gallons of fuel in 3Q2017 at an average fuel cost of USD1.72 to USD1.77, compared to prior guidance estimating fuel consumption of up to 1095 million gallons at an average price of USD1.56 to USD1.61. Unit revenue is now expected to be down 3% to 5%. [more - original PR]