18-Jul-2018 3:42 PM

United Continental Holdings reports double digit profit declines in 2Q2018, as fuel costs surge

United Continental Holdings reported (17-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights: 

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD10,777 million, +7.7% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD9880 million, +8.0%;
      • Cargo: USD314 million, +15.0%;
    • Total operating costs: USD9616 million, +12.2%;
      • Labour: USD2878 million, +1.3%;
      • Fuel: USD2390 million, +43.2%;
    • Operating profit: USD1161 million, -19.2%;
    • Net profit: USD684 million, -16.7%;
    • Passengers: 41.1 million, +7.3%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.97 cents, +3.0%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.24 cents, +2.8%;
    • Average yield: USD 16.48 cents, +1.5%;
    • Average stage length: 1460 miles, -1.0%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD19,809 million, +7.5%;
      • Passenger: USD18,030 million, +7.3%;
      • Cargo: USD607 million, +18.8%;
    • Total operating costs: USD18,372 million, +10.2%;
      • Labour: USD5604 million, +2.3%;
      • Fuel: USD4355 million, +34.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD1437 million, -18.2%;
    • Net profit: USD831 million, -9.7%;
    • Passengers: 75.6 million, +5.9%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.59 cents, +3.0%;
    • Total revenue per ASM: USD 14.93 cents, +3.1%;
    • Average yield: USD 16.42 cents, +1.6%;
    • Average stage length: 1452 miles, -0.8%. [more - original PR]

