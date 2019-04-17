17-Apr-2019 7:37 AM
United Continental Holdings operating profit up 89% in 1Q2019
United Continental Holdings reported (16-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD9589 million, +6.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD8725 million, +7.1%;
- Domestic: USD5367 million, +8.0%;
- International: USD3358 million, +5.6%;
- Atlantic: USD1331 million, +6.3%;
- Pacific: USD1121 million, +4.9%;
- Latin America: USD906 million, +5.3%;
- Cargo: USD286 million, -2.4%;
- Total operating costs: USD9094 million, +3.7%;
- Labour: USD2873 million, +5.4%;
- Fuel: USD2023 million, +3.0%;
- Operating profit: USD495 million, +88.9%;
- Net profit: USD292 million, +101%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.29 cents, +1.1%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 14.61 cents, +0.3%;
- Average yield: USD 16.43 cents, +0.5%;
- Total assets: USD50,639 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1848 million;
- Total liabilities: USD40,837 million. [more - original PR]