Loading
18-Apr-2018 2:03 PM

United Continental Holdings operating profit declines 14%, net profit increase in 1Q2018

United Continental Holdings reported (17-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD9032 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD8149 million, +6.5%;
    • Cargo: USD293 million, +23.1%;
  • Total operating costs; USD8756 million, +8.0%;
    • Labour: USD2726 million, +3.4%;
    • Fuel: USD1965 million, +26.0%;
  • Operating profit: USD276 million, -13.8%;
  • Net profit: USD147 million, +48.5%;
  • Passengers: 34.5 million, +4.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +0.8ppt;
  • Average passenger yield: USD 16.35 cents, +1.7%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.15 cents, +2.7%;
  • Total revenue per ASM: USD 14.57 cents, +3.4%;
  • Average stage length: 1443 miles, -0.6%;
  • Capital expenditures: USD979 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More