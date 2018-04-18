18-Apr-2018 2:03 PM
United Continental Holdings operating profit declines 14%, net profit increase in 1Q2018
United Continental Holdings reported (17-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD9032 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD8149 million, +6.5%;
- Cargo: USD293 million, +23.1%;
- Total operating costs; USD8756 million, +8.0%;
- Labour: USD2726 million, +3.4%;
- Fuel: USD1965 million, +26.0%;
- Operating profit: USD276 million, -13.8%;
- Net profit: USD147 million, +48.5%;
- Passengers: 34.5 million, +4.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +0.8ppt;
- Average passenger yield: USD 16.35 cents, +1.7%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.15 cents, +2.7%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 14.57 cents, +3.4%;
- Average stage length: 1443 miles, -0.6%;
- Capital expenditures: USD979 million. [more - original PR]