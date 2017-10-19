United Airlines expects capacity to grow 3.5% in 4Q2017; pre-tax margin between 3% and 5%

United Airlines stated (18-Oct-2017) it expects consolidated capacity to increase up to 3.5% year-on-year in 4Q2017, and up to 3.5% for 2017. The carrier anticipates a pre-tax margin of 3% to 5% for 4Q2017, while consolidated PRASM is expected to decrease 1% to 3% for the quarter. United also expects cargo and other revenue ranging between USD1250 million and USD1350 million in 4Q2017. The carrier projects a fuel consumption of 975 to 985 million gallons with a consolidated average price per gallon of USD1.80 to USD1.85. United expects Oct/Nov-2017 unit passenger revenue to be approximately flat on a year-on-year basis. Dec-2017 unit passenger revenue is expected to be down compared to Dec-2017 due to holiday calendar shifts. [more - original PR]