United confirms orders for 25 E175s and four 787-9s, will continue to evaluate used aircraft

United Airlines confirmed (16-Jul-2018) orders to purchase 25 new Embraer 175 and four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft. United expects to take delivery of the E175 aircraft in 2019 and the 787-9 aircraft in 2020. As previously reported by CAPA, the new E175 aircraft will replace Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft, while the new 787-9 aircraft are part of United's widebody fleet replacement strategy. The orders do not change United's previous adjusted capital expenditure guidance. The carrier will continue to evaluate opportunities to purchase used aircraft. [more - original PR]