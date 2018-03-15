United and American agree to support USD8.5bn plan to modernise Chicago O'Hare Airport

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced (15-Mar-2018) United Airlines and American Airlines agreed to support the City of Chicago's USD8.5 billion proposal to modernise Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The number of gates assigned to each airline remains the same as the proposal introduced to City Council in Feb-2018; however, the city committed to working with American Airlines to expedite the construction of three common use gates that are planned as part of the new 'L' stinger extension, which will be available for all carriers to use. The plan is scheduled for consideration by the City Council Aviation Committee on 15-Mar-2018. [more - original PR]