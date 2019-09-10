Become a CAPA Member
United Airlines will take 737 MAX aircraft as 'quickly as Boeing can deliver them'

United Airlines director domestic planning and capacity forecasting Mark Weithofer, speaking at the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit, stated (09-Sep-2019) "We're constantly working with Boeing on what the delivery rate of the MAX 737 aircraft will look like, we're interested in how 2020 looks because we want to get back on track". Mr Weithofer added: "We will take the aircraft as quickly as Boeing can deliver them to us".

