United Airlines unveils new aircraft livery

United Airlines unveiled (24-Apr-2019) its new updated aircraft livery as part of ongoing efforts to modernise its visual brand. The airline is keeping its globe logo on the aircraft tail, which represents the carrier's network. The tail will be updated with a gradient in three shades of blue, while the logo will now appear predominantly in sky blue. United's name will appear larger on the aircraft body. The first aircraft painted with the new design is a Boeing 737-800. United also plans to introduce a new staff uniform in the new colours. [more - original PR]