Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Jun-2020 8:48 AM

United Airlines to resume service to China from Jul-2020

United Airlines announced (28-Jun-2020) plans to resume twice weekly San Francisco-Seoul Incheon-Shanghai Pudong service from 08-Jul-2020, operating with Boeing 777-300ER equipment. United Airlines VP for international network and alliances Patrick Quayle noted the resumption of the service "is a significant step in rebuilding our international network". In Jul-2020, the carrier also intends to resume Chicago-Tokyo Haneda service, as well as to Seoul, Hong Kong and to Singapore via Hong Kong. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More