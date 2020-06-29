29-Jun-2020 8:48 AM
United Airlines to resume service to China from Jul-2020
United Airlines announced (28-Jun-2020) plans to resume twice weekly San Francisco-Seoul Incheon-Shanghai Pudong service from 08-Jul-2020, operating with Boeing 777-300ER equipment. United Airlines VP for international network and alliances Patrick Quayle noted the resumption of the service "is a significant step in rebuilding our international network". In Jul-2020, the carrier also intends to resume Chicago-Tokyo Haneda service, as well as to Seoul, Hong Kong and to Singapore via Hong Kong. [more - original PR]