18-Mar-2020 3:13 PM
United Airlines to reduce schedule by 60% in Apr-2020
United Airlines announced (17-Mar-2020) a 60% reduction to its flight schedule in Apr-2020, including a 42% reduction for the US and Canada and 85% reduction for international services. The reductions are a result of a continued decline in travel demand and government restrictions or mandates which prohibit travel. The carrier will operate 45 daily services across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America markets in Apr-2020. Services to Asia Pacific in Apr-2020 will be as follows:
- New York Newark-Tokyo Narita: Four times weekly;
- San Francisco-Melbourne: Three times weekly;
- New York Newark-Mumbai: Daily;
- New York Newark-New Delhi: Daily;
- San Francisco-Osaka: Five times weekly;
- San Francisco-Singapore: Daily;
- San Francisco-Sydney: Daily;
- San Francisco-Tokyo Haneda: Daily;
- San Francisco-Tokyo Narita: Daily. [more - original PR]