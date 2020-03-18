United Airlines to reduce schedule by 60% in Apr-2020

United Airlines announced (17-Mar-2020) a 60% reduction to its flight schedule in Apr-2020, including a 42% reduction for the US and Canada and 85% reduction for international services. The reductions are a result of a continued decline in travel demand and government restrictions or mandates which prohibit travel. The carrier will operate 45 daily services across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America markets in Apr-2020. Services to Asia Pacific in Apr-2020 will be as follows: