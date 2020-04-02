Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2020 2:54 PM

United Airlines to reduce domestic capacity at seven major hubs in Apr-2020

United Airlines will reduce domestic capacity at the following hubs for the week of 05-Apr-2020 (comparing planned schedules as of 15-Mar-2020 to schedules as of 29-Mar-2020) (Routes Online, 01-Apr-2020): 

  • Chicago O'Hare: Departures reduced from 3693 to 2408 per week;
  • Denver: From 2924 to 1953 per week;
  • Houston: From 2854 to 1682 per week;
  • Los Angeles: From 785 to 420 per week;
  • New York Newark: From 2161 to 921 per week;
  • San Francisco: From 1516 to 747 per week;
  • Washington Dulles: From 1438 to 906 per week.

