United Airlines to receive USD2.8bn from US Treasury Department

United Airlines entered (30-Apr-2021) a payroll support programme 3 (PSP3) agreement with the US Treasury Department on 29-Apr-2021 to receive around USD2.8 billion in funding. The carrier must comply with certain provisions, including using the funding to continue paying employee wages, salaries and benefits. United issued a promissory note to the Treasury evidencing senior unsecured indebtedness in the initial principal amount of approximately USD390 million. The principal amount of the PSP note will increase in an amount equal to 30% of any disbursement made by the Treasury to United under the PSP agreement after the initial issuance date. The aggregate principal amount of the PSP note after all disbursements will be approximately USD810 million. [more - original PR]