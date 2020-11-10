10-Nov-2020 4:11 PM
United Airlines to operate 48% of overall schedule in Dec-2020
United Airlines announced (09-Nov-2020) plans to operate 52% of its domestic schedule year-on-year in Dec-2020, and 43% of its international schedule. The carrier expects passengers will opt for warmer weather and ski destinations in the US and Latin America/Caribbean, with popular destinations to include Florida and Hawaii. United anticipates it will operate 48% of its overall Dec-2020 schedule, compared to 2019, as it works to add more than 140 daily frequencies and increase capacity on more than 350 services. Route changes will include the following:
- Domestic:
- Resumption of Los Angeles-Hilo, Chicago-Maui and New York Newark-Honolulu service during the holiday period, with frequencies to also increase on 13 Hawaii services from 17-Dec-2020;
- Commencement of Fort Myers-Columbus, Fort Myers-Indianapolis, Fort Myers-Milwaukee, Fort Myers-Pittsburgh, New York LaGuardia-Palm Beach and Milwaukee-Tampa service from 17-Dec-2020;
- Increase frequency on services to ski destinations, including Aspen, Jackson Hole and Steamboat Springs, with more than 580 weekly frequencies to commence from 17-Dec-2020;
- International:
- Commence 36 new/resuming services to Latin America;
- Increase the frequency of service on 84 more routes to 33 destinations in Latin America;
- Add 40 more daily roundtrips compared to Nov-2020;
- Increase frequencies of San Francisco-Taiwan Taoyuan, Los Angeles-Sydney and New York Newark-Brussels services;
- Increase San Francisco-Delhi frequency to daily and commence Chicago-New Delhi service from 10-Dec-2020. [more - original PR]