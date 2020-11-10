United Airlines to operate 48% of overall schedule in Dec-2020

United Airlines announced (09-Nov-2020) plans to operate 52% of its domestic schedule year-on-year in Dec-2020, and 43% of its international schedule. The carrier expects passengers will opt for warmer weather and ski destinations in the US and Latin America/Caribbean, with popular destinations to include Florida and Hawaii. United anticipates it will operate 48% of its overall Dec-2020 schedule, compared to 2019, as it works to add more than 140 daily frequencies and increase capacity on more than 350 services. Route changes will include the following: