United Airlines to operate 25 CRJ550 aircraft by the end of 2019
United Airlines announced (06-Feb-2019) plans to operate 25 Bombardier CRJ550s by the end of 2019, with 50 aircraft to be in service by summer 2020, subject to government certification. GoJet was selected by United to operate the aircraft for a period of 10 years, with plans to commence services from Chicago O'Hare and New York Newark by 2H2019, subject to agreement on final terms and conditions. The 50 seat aircraft will feature 10 United 'First' seats, 20 'Economy Plus' seats and 20 'Economy' seats, gradually replacing current single class 50 seat aircraft. The aircraft will also be equipped with LED lighting, a self serve beverage and snack station in the premium cabin, WiFi, four storage closets and more legroom per seat than any other 50 seat aircraft operated by any US carrier. As previously reported by CAPA, United will be the launch customer of the CRJ550. [more - original PR - United Airlines] [more - original PR - GoJet]