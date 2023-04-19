19-Apr-2023 10:29 AM
United Airlines to launch San Francisco-Christchurch service from 01-Dec-2023
United Airlines announced (18-Apr-2023) plans to launch three times weekly San Francisco-Christchurch service from 01-Dec-2023. The service will be operated using Boeing 787-8 equipment and falls under the carrier's broader expansion efforts in New Zealand. United is set to increase its winter 2023/24 New Zealand network by 70% compared to 2019 levels. Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson stated the service will "supercharge" tourism value to New Zealand, citing data showing American tourists who enter the country via Christchurch spend 42% more and stay 33% longer. According to OAG, no other carriers are scheduled to operate the route. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]