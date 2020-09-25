United Airlines to launch rapid COVID-19 pilot testing programme from 15-Oct-2020

United Airlines launched (24-Sep-2020) a pilot rapid COVID-19 testing programme for passengers travelling from San Francisco to Hawaii, effective 15-Oct-2020. The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test will provide results in approximately 15 minutes, and passengers may take the test at the airport or take a self collected test ahead of their trip. United Airlines chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said this testing will be expanded to other destinations and US airports later in 2020. The test is administered by GoHealth Urgent Care, which United previously partnered with in Jul-2020 for the testing of international flight crews at San Francisco. Passengers may also schedule their visits for the on site test at the airport in advance, via online booking. United is working with Color to provide the self collected, mail in tests for passengers travelling to Hawaii. [more - original PR]