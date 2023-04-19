19-Apr-2023 10:21 AM
United Airlines to launch Los Angeles-Brisbane service from 29-Oct-2023
United Airlines announced (18-Apr-2023) plans to launch three times weekly Los Angeles-Brisbane service from 29-Oct-2023. The service will be operated using Boeing 787-9 equipment and will complement the carrier's existing San Francisco-Brisbane service. Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff stated the new service will "turbo charge" tourism and trade opportunities across Australia. According to OAG, Qantas Airways is also scheduled to operate the route. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]