19-Apr-2023 10:38 AM
United Airlines to increase San Francisco-Melbourne capacity from 28-Oct-2023
United Airlines announced (18-Apr-2023) plans to deploy Boeing 777-300ER equipment on daily San Francisco-Melbourne Tullamarine service from 28-Oct-2023. The upgauge is set to add almost 100 daily seats and increase United's offering to Melbourne by 65% compared to winter 2019. According to OAG, the service was previously operated using 257 seat Boeing 787-9 equipment. No other carriers are scheduled to operate the route. [more - original PR]