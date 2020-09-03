United Airlines to furlough approx 15,000 employees from Oct-2020

United Airlines announced (02-Sep-2020) plans to furlough approximately 15,000 employees, effective 01-Oct-2020 to Nov-2020. Previously, the company notified approximately 38,000 employees of furloughs or job eliminations, however employee participation in a number of voluntary separation and company leave programmes has reduced the number of employees subject to furloughs or job eliminations to approximately 16,370. This workforce reduction is part of the company's strategic realignment of its business and new organisation structure, due to the impacts of COVID-19 on operations and cost structure. [more - original PR]