United Airlines to add over 400 daily flights to Jul-2021 schedule

United Airlines announced (17-May-2021) plans to add over 400 daily flights to its Jul-2021 schedule, which will increase its domestic network by 17% from Jun-2021. The carrier will add new routes to Bozeman, Orange County, Raleigh, and Yellowstone and will adjust its flight times at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. It will also add two flight banks in Chicago and three to Washington DC to provide more connection options. [more - original PR]