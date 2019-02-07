United Airlines to add more than 1600 premium seats to nearly 250 aircraft

United Airlines announced (06-Feb-2019) plans to add more than 1600 United 'Polaris' business class and 'First' seats to nearly 250 aircraft. Details include:

The first reconfigured 767-300ER will also feature 22 'Premium Plus' seats, 47 'Economy Plus' seats and 52 'Economy' seats, becoming the first 767-300ER to offer the 'Premium Plus' product. The aircraft will operate the New York Newark-London route, equipped with the highest proportion of premium seats offered by any US carrier on any widebody aircraft;

United expects to operate all reconfigured 767-300ER aircraft by the end of 2020;

United plans to add four United 'First' seats to all A319 aircraft from autumn 2019, with aircraft featuring 36 'Economy Plus' seats and 78 'Economy' seats;

The carrier plans to add four United 'First' seats to all A320 aircraft from early 2020. Reconfigured A320 aircraft will also feature 39 'Economy Plus' seats and 95 'Economy' seats;

Reconfiguration completion of A319 and A320 aircraft is expected by mid 2020.

United Airlines EVP and chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella stated: "In an era where many airlines are adding seats to their aircraft to crowd more passengers onto the plane, we're reconfiguring more than 100 of our aircraft and doing exactly the opposite - for the benefit of our customers". [more - original PR]