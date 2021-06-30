United Airlines to add 270 Boeing 737 MAX and A321neos

United Airlines placed (29-Jun-2021) an order for 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 A321neo aircraft, the largest order in the carrier's history and the biggest by a single carrier in 10 years. The 'United Next' initiative also includes plans to retrofit 100% of remaining mainline, narrowbody fleet. This represents a roughly 75% increase in premium seats per North American departure. Further details include:

When combined with the current order book, United expects to introduce over 500 new, narrowbody aircraft: 40 in 2022, 138 in 2023 and around 350 in 2024 and beyond;

The order will come with a new signature interior that includes seat back entertainment in every seat, larger overhead bins, inflight WiFi and LED lighting;

The carrier expects to fly the first 737 MAX 8 with the signature interior in summer 2021 and to commence flying the 737 MAX 10 and the A321neo in early 2023;

The new aircraft will replace older, smaller mainline jets and at least 200 single class regional jets with larger aircraft. This will lead to an expected 11% overall improvement in fuel efficiency and an expected 17% to 20% lower carbon emission per seat compared to older aircraft;

The order will also increase United's total number of mainline daily departures and available seats across the North American network, as well as the number of premium seats, both United First and Economy Plus. Specifically, the carrier expects it will have on average 53 premium seats per North American departure by 2026, an increase of around 75% over 2019. [more - original PR]