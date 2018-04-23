Loading
24-Apr-2018 9:07 AM

United Airlines takes delivery of first 737 MAX 9, targeting 10 aircraft by end of 2018

United Airlines stated (23-Apr-2018) it took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft from the Boeing Delivery Centre in Seattle on 23-Apr-2018. The aircraft will reduce fuel use and and CO2 emissions, with another two deliveries scheduled for Apr-2018. United anticipates operating a fleet of 737 MAX 9 aircraft by the end of 2018. The aircraft will enter scheduled service on 07-Jun-2018, operating from Houston to Anchorage, Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and San Diego, and then additional routes from Houston and Los Angeles from 29-Jun-2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More