24-Apr-2018 9:07 AM
United Airlines takes delivery of first 737 MAX 9, targeting 10 aircraft by end of 2018
United Airlines stated (23-Apr-2018) it took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft from the Boeing Delivery Centre in Seattle on 23-Apr-2018. The aircraft will reduce fuel use and and CO2 emissions, with another two deliveries scheduled for Apr-2018. United anticipates operating a fleet of 737 MAX 9 aircraft by the end of 2018. The aircraft will enter scheduled service on 07-Jun-2018, operating from Houston to Anchorage, Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and San Diego, and then additional routes from Houston and Los Angeles from 29-Jun-2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]