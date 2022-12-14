United Airlines signs firm order for 100 Boeing 787 aircraft with 100 options
United Airlines signed (13-Dec-2022) a firm order for 100 new Boeing 787 aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 100 aircraft. The transaction represents the largest widebody aircraft order by a US carrier in commercial aviation history. The order allows United to choose among the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10, providing additional flexibility and network support. Approximately 100 of the aircraft are expected to replace older 767 and 777 aircraft, with United expecting to retire its entire 767 fleet by 2030. The fleet modernisation is expected to reduce carbon emissions per seat by up to 25%. Aircraft deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2024 and 2032. United expects to receive 700 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft by 2032. [more - original PR - United] [more - original PR - Boeing]