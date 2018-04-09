Loading
10-Apr-2018 8:13 AM

United Airlines reports highest March pax since 2010 in Mar-2018

United Airlines reported (09-Apr-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 13.0 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.5%;
    • Domestic: +4.1%;
    • International: +9.9%;
    • Atlantic: +18.8%;
    • Pacific: +6.5%;
    • Latin America: +4.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.5%, +2.2ppts;
    • Domestic: 85.4%, -0.2ppt;
    • International: 81.0%, +5.1ppts;
      • Atlantic: 80.4%, +9.4ppts;
      • Pacific: 79.2%, +2.9ppts;
      • Latin America: 84.4%, +2.6ppts.

According to CAPA Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the highest March passenger numbers since 2010. [more - original PR]

