10-Apr-2018 8:13 AM
United Airlines reports highest March pax since 2010 in Mar-2018
United Airlines reported (09-Apr-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 13.0 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +6.5%;
- Domestic: +4.1%;
- International: +9.9%;
- Atlantic: +18.8%;
- Pacific: +6.5%;
- Latin America: +4.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.5%, +2.2ppts;
- Domestic: 85.4%, -0.2ppt;
- International: 81.0%, +5.1ppts;
- Atlantic: 80.4%, +9.4ppts;
- Pacific: 79.2%, +2.9ppts;
- Latin America: 84.4%, +2.6ppts.
According to CAPA Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the highest March passenger numbers since 2010. [more - original PR]