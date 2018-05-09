Loading
United Airlines reports highest April pax since 2010 in Apr-2018

United Airlines reported (08-May-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 12.9 million, +6.7% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.1%;
    • Domestic: +8.3%;
    • International: +0.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.3%, -0.8ppt;
    • Domestic: 85.7%, -1.3ppts;
    • International: 78.0%, -0.4ppt;
      • Atlantic: 78.2%, +1.0ppt;
      • Pacific: 74.9%, -2.2ppts;
      • Latin America: 82.2%, +0.2ppt.

According to CAPA Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the highest April passenger numbers since 2010. [more - original PR]

